LASG up to task on coronavirus- Obasa 

By Idowu Abdullahi,

Speaker of the Lagos House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has assured Nigerians, particularly Lagosians, of high level preparedness of the state government to effectively contain and properly manage outbreak of coronavirus in the country.

According to him, the state government has always been proactive in terms of safety of lives and properties, adding that the government has stayed ahead of the outbreak with steps taken to ensure the people of the state are safe.

It would be recalled that the state government had, on Friday morning, confirmed its first case of the novel virus, and assured residents that the patient had been quarantined and was being properly managed by competent hands.

On his part, Obasa, through a statement released on Friday, called for calm among residents and said that the government had kept its antennae alert and constantly enlightened people concerning the health concern, prior to confirmation of the novel virus in the state.

“Even though it is the most populous city in the country, Lagos state has always anticipated and taken steps ahead of events by equipping its medical facilities and making sure disease control centres are up-to-date with issues related to their field. This is why residents of the state should remain calm at this time,”

“I can assure you that the executive arm of government is not relaxed and will continue with its concerted efforts to nip this concern in the bud. Also be assured that the legislative arm of government will do all within its powers to help the executive curtail the ailment since, as fortune would have it, we only have one recorded case,” Obasa said.

Furthermore, he noted that the ailment only causes mild illnesses that are easily treated and can only be severe if there are underlying chronic health challenges, urging the residents to support the state government to achieve its set goals by adhering to every instructions announced by the authorities.

While calling for inspection to also commence at the nation’s sea ports, he urged residents to promptly report suspected cases adding that the Assembly would soon meet over the development.