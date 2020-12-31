LASG, UK firm agree on low-energy streetlights installation

The Lagos State Government and United Kingdom-based firm, LEDCO Limited, have disclosed that the duo would be joining forces to install smart and energy-efficient streetlights across the state nooks and crannies.

He explained that the collaboration had been made in line with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led government’s commitment to improve in areas of security of lives and property of Lagosians and environmental sustainability of the state.

As stated, the partnership would augment the administration’s effort in actualizing its vision for a Greater Lagos by replacing all streetlights in the state with smart LED lighting.

Speaking during the agreement signing ceremony recently, the state’s Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Engr. Olalere Odusote, said that the Streetlight Retrofit Project was unanimously approved by the state’s Executive Council in furtherance of the administration’s T.H.E.M.E.S Agenda.

He noted that the agreement would see Lagos roads wear new look after retrofiting of existing conventional High-Pressure Sodium (HPS) streetlight installations across the state to Smart Light Emitting Diode (“Smart LED”) lights.

“As Lagos State evolves into a Smart City, the utilization of smart and energy-efficient streetlights is vital in ensuring improved Government service delivery in areas of security of lives and property of Lagosians and environmental sustainability (reduction in Co2 emissions from reduced energy consumption of energy-efficient luminaires) whilst also improving socio-economic activities in the State by enabling a functional 24-hour economy.

“This Streetlight Retrofit Project underpins the Lagos state government’s commitment to ensure full public lighting coverage across the state. The expected cost savings from the proposed retrofit in the medium to long term will be further utilized for the expansion of the streetlight network across Lagos towards achieving full lighting coverage for all Class A and B roads as well as designated public spaces,” he said.

According to him, full implementation of the Streetlight Retrofit Project is expected to span six months with estimated project completion timeline of June 2021.

He added that the project which would be handled by LEDCo Limited, and installation company with over 12 years of experience as a pioneer manufacturer of LED lighting in Europe, would be implemented under the close supervision and management of the ministry through the Lagos State Electricity Board.

Present at the signing event were Permanent Secretary of the Ministry; Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Justice; General Manager, Lagos State Electricity Board; Chief Executive Officer, LEDCO Limited; Africa Business Development Manager, LEDUK as well as other representatives from the Lagos State Ministry of Energy & Mineral Resources and Lagos State Electricity Board.