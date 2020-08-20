LASG trains teachers on classroom techniques, evaluations 

In a bid to ensure quality education for students across the state, the Lagos State Government has disclosed the commencement of 5-day capacity development for public school teachers on new teaching techniques and classroom evaluations that will enhance pupils’ learning in the basic education sector.

As gathered, no fewer than ninety Basic Education Quality Assurance Officers would benefit from the training which is an initiative of Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board (LASUBEB), in collaboration with Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC).

As stated, the training is aimed at reinforcing the officers in classroom management techniques, adopting new teaching techniques, and classroom evaluation designed for the 21st-century teaching practice.

Speaking at the training workshop for officers under the Y2016 Teachers Professional Development on Teaching Adaptive Techniques, the Executive Chairman of LASUBEB, Hon. Wahab Alawiye-King, said that the training was to ensure that basic education quality assurance officers in the State are equipped with modern techniques and technology of learning and teaching.

He added that the training was also aimed at ensuring that the beneficiaries adopt best global practices, being one of LASUBEB’s mandate in upscaling and improving the skills of its teaching personnel.

“We have realized that manpower development and capacity building is essential in improving learning and teaching outcomes,” he said.

While saying that LASUBEB has adopted a cluster system for quality control, the chairman added that officials of LASUBEB will henceforth be in charge of coordinating schools within certain specified areas in their localities.

“We all cannot be in the schools at the same time, so officers in a particular area will supervise and control what happens in the school classrooms,” he added.

He noted that the board would not only be monitoring the primary school content but also the character, attitude, and behaviors of the teachers, an action he said, would encourage and support the officers in delivering their duties rightly.

The permanent board member in charge of basic education quality assurance, Dayo Israel, called on parents to take advantage of the board’s teaching and learning platforms on electronics and social media to encourage their wards to learn while staying at home during this pandemic.