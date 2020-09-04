LASG trains teachers, administrators on safety measures ahead school reopening

Ahead of school reopening across the state, the Lagos State Government has disclosed that it has concluded a two-day capacity building workshop on post-coronavirus and classroom management for its school administrators and teachers to ensure safe reopening and mitigate possible spread of the virus among school communities.

It explained that the workshop and training had become imperative as part of measures to allow teachers and school administrators to have a grip on coordinating and monitoring students and staff activities towards strict adherence to coronavirus guidelines within the school premises.

The Executive Chairman, Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board (LASUBEB) Wahab Alawiye-King, said that the workshop was in line with government commitment and readiness to resume classroom academic activities disrupted by outbreak of coronavirus in the country.

Alawiye-King revealed that the training which was aimed at exposing school managers, administrators, guidance counselors, and teachers to global best practice and acceptable standards in the advent of coronavirus was supported by the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC).

“As a new normal, that we all must learn to live with, accept and be willing to overcome, the program was designed to further reinforce COVID-19 guidelines and regulations, psychosocial support services, and classroom management techniques, while also preparing teachers for the new phase in the education sector,” he said.

The chairman assured parents and pupils that LASUBEB has prepared the teachers to adapt to the new reality and adopt relevant hygiene protocols in other to curtail the spread of the deadly virus as schools reopen.

He said that the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu led administration was strictly adhering all re-opening process including pre-opening, re-opening, and post-re-opening stages as part of measures to prioritize the health and safety of the pupils and staff

“LASUBEB is ready to enforce and ensure that both public and private schools maintain physical distancing and other safety guidelines,” Alawiye-King added.