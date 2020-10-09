LASG trains health workers on COVID-19 management, crisis control

The Lagos State Government has trained health workers across the state on coronavirus and other emerging infectious diseases management and control as part its commitment toward strengthening the state’s health emergency response.

It explained that the need to ensure improvement in health service delivery to residents, particularly during public health crisis, outbreak of emerging and infectious diseases necessitated the training.

The state’s Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, said that the training was aimed at improving quality healthcare service delivery during public health crisis, adding that such development would ensure effective management and control of any health crisis.

Speaking during the State Continuing Medical Education (CME) programme for health workers on Friday, Abayomi hinted that the training was designed and implemented by the government to build capacity of its health workforce for qualitative, effective and enhanced service delivery.

According to him, health workers in Lagos need constant development to keep up with the dynamic health needs of over 23 million people and help workers keep abreast of current trends and issues in the health sector.

“The CME programme is a very important forum in the health sector that provides an avenue for health workers to examine, address and share experiences on topical but current health issues. CME also affords us the opportunity to come together to examine and address issues that we do not understand, like COVID-19.

“We can see from around the world that many countries are going through a second and third wave of the infection. It is difficult to predict what the future holds for us in Lagos, that is why it is important for us to keep abreast with what is going on abroad and continue to prepare ourselves”, Abayomi said.

Furthermore, the Commissioner assured that the government was committed to ensuring best practices in healthcare delivery across the state, adding that policies and programmes that would improve health service delivery and effective healthcare system would be implemented.

On his part, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Dr. Olusegun Ogboye, noted that the government would ensure that the environment for dispensation of medical care was suitable for promotion and maintenance of good health.

“The present administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu remains resolute in the tasks towards ensuring the delivery of qualitative care to citizens by upgrading infrastructure and improving skills of health workers through programmes like this”, he said.