LASG trains headteachers, others on advanced school management, teaching techniques

As part of measures aimed at improving standards of education across Lagos State, the State Government has trained some selected Headteachers and Support Officers in the state’s education on advanced school management and teaching techniques.

It explained that the five-day training organised by the state’s Universal Basic Education Board (LASUBEB) in collaboration with Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) had been programmed to equip the school managers with newly introduced techniques.

As stated, the training was aimed at improving on the former “cascade model” which used the train-the-trainer approach where only the headteachers of schools were trained in order to cascade the training to other teachers.

Speaking at the workshop recently, the Executive Chairman of LASUBEB, Wahab Alawiye-King, said that the training was to ensure improved pedagogy and effective management in the beneficiary schools.

He disclosed that the newly adopted school-based model would upscale teaching and learning in public primary schools within the state.

He described the cascade model as an old era of quality control now replaced with a model focused on Basic Education Quality Assurance using a pyramid style of bottom-to-top, where not only headteachers but teachers and school managers are trained in line with the third pillar of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s T.H.E.M.E.S Agenda.

He explained that the training would not only ensure that headteachers and support officers are in tandem with their assigned responsibilities but also encourage them to work collectively by supporting, monitoring, and evaluating teachers in the classroom.