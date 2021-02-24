LASG trains 100 emergency responders on disaster management, others

The Lagos State Emergency Management Authority (LAWMA) has trained about 100 emergency responders on new techniques in disaster management and other initiatives in averting crises across the state.

The agency explained the need to boost the technical know-how and morale of junior staff necessitated the training in meeting globally acceptable standards in areas of emergency response.

The LASEMA Director-General, Dr. Oluwafemi Oke-Osayintolu, said that the growing challenges posed by outbreak of coronavirus had made it imperative for staff to get additional knowledge in the ever-changing world.

Addressing newsmen on the sideline of the training which held at Ikeja on Wednesday, Oke-Osayintolu, said that the staff was trained among others on the use of Information Communication Technology (ICT), in disaster management to minimize loss of lives during emergencies in the state.

Speaking on the efforts of the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu led administration, Oke-Osanyintolu revealed that aside from the contractual agreements with private sector participants in order to further enhance the agency’s performance, an additional dispatch centre would soon be added in Epe.

According to the LASEMA DG, the soon to be inaugurated Emergency Response Unit in the Epe Division of Lagos, is to forestall any disaster when the refinery at the Lekki Free Trade Zone commences operations.

He noted that plans were underway to ensure minimal risks for the Lagos East Senatorial District due to the petrochemical site within that axis.

He said from the ongoing risk analysis and resource mapping of Ibeju Lekki axis, residents would be exposed to pollution, fire incidents, and environmental changes impact, hence the need to strategize ahead to forestall any emergency in that axis through the use of ICT.

Dr Oke-Osayintolu assured Lagos residents that the present administration would leave no stone unturned to ensure adequate protection of lives and property in the state.