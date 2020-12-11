LASG to tackle poverty through women empowerment, other programs

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has disclosed that plans have been concluded to eradicate and bring poverty statics to the barest minimum across the state through empowerment and supportive policies for women.

He explained that the need to provide succour to citizens, especially in the face of daunting socio-economic challenges occasioned by outbreak COVID-19 pandemic necessitated the initiatives.

Sanwo-Olu, who acknowledged the contribution of women to society, particularly to the development of Lagos, assured that his administration would continue to focus on women by evolving supportive policies and programmes to enhance their financial status as well as that of their individual families.

Speaking yesterday during the women empowerment programme organised by the state’s Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, where he presented 1050 Lagosians with various empowerment items, the governor who was represented by his Deputy, Dr Kadri Hamzat, assured that his administration would stop at nothing in ensuring Lagosians are taken out of the poverty statistics.

He clarified that the empowerment had been targeted at residents in the lower-income bracket as part of his administration’s commitment to prioritise citizens’ welfare irrespective of ethnic, religious or political affiliations.

“This mega empowerment programme for women and indigent citizens is a step in the right direction to fulfilling one of the many promises made to Lagosians at the inception of this current administration. One of which is to alleviate poverty in our State, through empowerment programmes targeted at people in the low-income bracket”.

“We are all conscious of the fact that empowerment programmes are an effective and pragmatic approach to empowering women for economic independence and self-reliance. Women are powerful agents of change in view of the massive role they play as home builders and change-makers, hence, our relentless commitment to ensuring that the rights of our women are protected and given equal opportunity to thrive”, he said.

Speaking earlier, the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Cecilia Dada, noted that the need to confront poverty and ensure economic growth informed the empowerment programme which focused largely on women.

She said that the empowerment had been made available to all citizens, adding that trainees of the various vocational centres unable to raise capital for take-off were targeted.

Dada further restated the commitment of her ministry to sustainably reduce poverty through the Vocational Centres in the state offering training in 20 vocations.

The empowerment items distributed to the beneficiaries include Hair Dryers, Pepper Grinding Machines, Generating Sets, Sewing Machines, Popcorn production machines, Clippers, Sterilising Sets and Generators.