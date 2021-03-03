LASG to restore Lekki, other schemes master plan, pull down unapproved structures

The Lagos State Government has concluded plans to enforce the original masterplan of Lekki Peninsula Scheme I, Magodo Residential Schemes I and II as well as other government-approved schemes with a focus on indiscriminately conversion of buildings from residential to commercial.

During the enforcement, structures that were not included in the master plan designed by the government for the Estates would be removed by the enforcement team from the state ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development that would be embarking on a week-long monitoring and enforcement exercise across the state.

Speaking on the development, the Commissioner for the ministry, Dr. Idris Salako, frowned that Government Schemes ought to remain residential with provision for services as planned but the Estates master plans have altered with the indiscriminate conversion of buildings from residential to commercial by some residents.

Salako, in an interview yesterday, added that if the pervasive lawlessness within these Estates were allowed to go on, the future would spell doom for the carefully designed upper-income residential schemes.

The commissioner noted that the well-meaning residents had inundated the state government with several complaints and sought redress of the untoward situation.

Salako, who recalled that the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development had extensively engaged and dialogued with residents of the Estates with a view to correct the anomalies, urged those liable for any unlawful conversion to brace up for the Ministry’s enforcement activities.

The Commissioner emphasised that indiscriminate conversion of Government Schemes from Residential to Commercial would not be tolerated in Lagos State.

“It is noteworthy that engagements with Magodo Phases I and II Residents Association produced the Revised Magodo Scheme I and II, which has since become effective.

“Our Monitoring and Enforcement team will be visiting all other Government Schemes for similar action in due course. I, hereby, urge that every part of the State should take a cue from the planned enforcement by desisting from the undue conversion of property without the approval of the appropriate authorities”, he added.