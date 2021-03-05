LASG to place Marine bridge under 3 months closure, announces traffic diversion

The Lagos State Government has concluded plans to shut down Marine Bridge partially for three months to complete emergency repair works on the Apapa outward section of the bridge and would divert traffic to ease movement.

It said that development became necessary to maintain the bridge infrastructure which includes removal and cleaning of the existing expansion joints to prevent further deterioration of the facility.

Announcing the planned closure, Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, explained that the bridge would be closed a week from Tuesday 9th March 2021, and reopened for vehicular movement on Monday 21st June, 2021.

Oladeinde, in a statement released on Friday, added that during partial closure, traffic would be diverted to alternative routes, Apapa inward lane will be divided into two lanes to allow a counter flow of traffic.

According to him, to ameliorate the effect of the expected gridlock, palliative works have been completed on alternative routes to ease movement for motorists in the state

“Motorists inwards Apapa are advised to make use of Total underneath the bridge to connect Naval Dockyard to Danlami to Leventis corridor and/or to connect Marine Beach by Mobil through Federal Fire Service/Obanikoro to Naggaf/North Avenue to Wharf Road.

“While motorists from Ajegunle inwards Iganmu/or Ijora should use Agbo Malu to Tego Barracks to Total underneath the bridge and ascend Marine Bridge to connect their desired destinations”, he added.

The commissioner further assured that Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) personnel would be deployed to the alternative routes to manage traffic encumbrances that could arise.

He implored motorists that ply these corridors to be patient with almost understanding as the measures taken are aimed at providing quality and safe road infrastructure for everyone.