LASG to introduce waste management studies across primary schools

As part of the strategic moves to reshape the environmental consciousness of the younger generation, the Lagos Government through the Waste Management Authority, (LAWMA) has concluded to incorporate waste management in the curriculum of primary schools in the state.

LAWMA, which was organized in conjunction with the Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board, (LASUBEB) was introduced to re-orientate and instill the culture of environmental discipline in younger generations for a sustainable environment.

Speaking at the inaugural training programme for teachers organized by the State Government with the theme “Waste Education in the 21st Century”, held at LASUBEB, Maryland, the Managing Director/CEO of (LAWMA), Ibrahim Odumboni, explained that incorporating waste management into the academic curriculum of primary schools was the most creative way of reshaping the environmental consciousness of the younger generation.

Odumboni said the initiative become necessary to mitigate reckless dumping of waste around Lagos, stressing that it was not enough to keep sweeping the streets to keep it clean, but to arrest indiscriminate dumping around the city from the scratch.

The LAWMA managing director, who commended Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for his consistent support and efforts at repositioning LAWMA, said, “We have decided to change the narrative of waste management through the young ones, by catching them young.

“Because we understand that teachers are the best advocates and change agents, whose impact cannot be shoved aside. “We are optimistic that incorporating waste management into the primary school curriculum would not only be taught but put into practice for the students and, with time, become a tradition.”

Reiterating the need to catch the pupils young in order to serve as change agents, Odumboni noted that, LAWMA Academy, a knowledge hub of waste management operated by the Agency, was borne out of the need to manage waste in a smart and modern way, and to instill a sound understanding of waste management, in the pupils, to turn waste into wealth.

“The challenge of improper waste management among Lagos residents is as a result of not having a proper understanding of waste management, and not being environment friendly.

“Therefore, we need to teach these children how to understand the sorting of waste and keeping their environment clean, while regional training will be held in schools from time to time.

“This will no doubt help them develop a positive attitude towards waste and, in future, we would have proud waste managers and business experts among them”.

Therefore, LASUBEB Chairman, Wahab Alawiye King, expressed appreciation to LAWMA, for coming up with the laudable initiative, describing it as the first of its kind in Sub-Sahara Africa.

Alawiye-King said, “At LASUBEB, our aim is to create an enabling environment for quality education of pupils, as well as improve quality of teaching and learning.

“Therefore, we will work with LAWMA and instill environmental discipline in the pupils to make them conscious of their actions and inactions towards the environment. “We are thankful for this thoughtful and impactful initiative”.

In his address, the LAWMA Chief Technical Officer, Olorunwa Tijani, commended Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for his continuous support to the agency, noting that LAWMA’s collaboration with LASUBEB on the curriculum issue would invariably change the waste management culture of the pupils and adults in the future.

Papers presented at the training include “Solid Waste Management in the 21st Century” by Essien Nsuabia; “LAWMA Academy and Brief on Establishment of Waste Clubs and Incorporation of Waste Management in Primary Schools” by Elizabeth Ademola and “Waste Education in 21st Century” by Michael Ahove among others.

Other dignitaries at the event include Sherifat Adedoyin, Permanent Member, SUBEB Board, Dayo Israel, Permanent Member, SUBEB Board, Nsuabia Essien, Assistant General Manager, Waste Management Development and AGM, Admin & Human Resources, Taoheed Dosumu among others.