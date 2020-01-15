LASG to empower Nigerian Army widows

By Temitope Akintoye,

Worried by challenges confronting families of slain Nigerian Army, Lagos State Government has disclosed plans to empower widows and widowers of Nigerian Army officers that died while serving in the state.

The move, the Guild learned, was to alleviate hardships faced by spouses of our slain heroes who have become indigent due to the absence of their partners, who in most cases were breadwinner for their families.

Speaking at the annual Wreath-laying Ceremony in commemoration of Armed Forces Remembrance Day held in Lagos n Wednesday, the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said that such honorable men of the army had given their all in service of their country, thus, it was right for government to do its best to care for those they left behind as a sign of appreciation for all they did.

He said, “Today’s event is very significant because it is being held in honour of those who laid down their lives to defend our country and keep her united. We will continue to celebrate their bravery and appreciate their efforts,”

“It is also a reminder to the brave men and women currently serving in the armed forces that government will never forget their service to their fatherland. We will focus on the spouses of our fallen heroes and they will receive the full support of government through our empowerment programs.”

Sanwo-Olu said that the empowerment was to be run through the Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation as a decisive step in support of previous state programs that had seen over 2000 ex-servicemen being engaged by the Lagos state government.