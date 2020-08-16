LASG to demolish illegal structures in Ibeju Lekki

The Lagos State Government has disclosed that plans are being concluded to pull down all illegal structures encroached on ‘Idera Land Scheme’ in lbeju Lekki in line with the state’s mega city plan.

It explained that the need to put an end to the massive encroachment by individuals, private estate developers and land speculators around the area necessitated the move.

The Chairman, Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences (Enforcement) Unit (Taskforce), CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi, said that the structures would be pulled down when the 7 days ultimatum given to owners of illegal building elapsed.

Through a statement by Task Force Head of Public Affairs Unit, Adebayo Taofiq, said that removal order served on owners of all the illegal structures and shanties encroached on Idera Land Scheme is expected to expire by 19th August, 2020.

Egbeyemi further stated that the Government had observed with dismay the illegal transactions of estate developers and land speculators using the avenue to defraud individuals that doesn’t have knowledge of the land.

“The massive encroachment by individuals, private estate developers and land speculators on lands using them to defraud innocent members of public into purchasing parcels of land within government acquisition areas across the State particularly around Ibeju-Lekki corridor has come to government knowledge and would no longer be tolerated,” the statement read.

“Lagosians who are interested in purchasing lands in the state must first verify the land records at the State Land Registry or Surveyor General’s office where millions of land documents are stored in the ‘Electronic Data Management System (EDMS)’ consisting details of documented lands and properties in Lagos in order not to be swindled by land speculators

“All illegal structures and buildings constructed on State lands by person, companies or institutions without valid titles from the Government across the state would be removed”, the statement read.

The Chairman also warned miscreants, illegal mechanics, food vendors and owners of illegal shanties within Apapa Tin Can Island Park to vacate within 7 days as the entire area is set to be redeveloped and given a new look in line with the T.H.E.M.E agenda of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu led administration in transforming the state into a fuctional and efficient model Mega-City.

He stressed that a situation where illegal squatters jumped on government acquired land to errect illegal structures and shanties would no longer be tolerated by the government.