LASG to demolish buildings in Banana Island, Ikoyi, Parkview

By Olawale Abdul-Fatah

Worried by the persistent violation of building permit laws in Lagos State, the Government has disclosed that it would not hesitate to pull down structures in Banana Island, Ikoyi, Parkview and other highbrow areas.

The announcement came as the State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) intensify enforcement with sealing of buildings to prevent collapse buildings cases in the state.

Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Idris Salako, disclosed the Government plan in a statement posted on his official twitter handle, lamenting that several buildings within these highbrow areas were erected without permits.

According to him, it is highly regrettable that most of the buildings within these highbrow areas are either without planning permits or built beyond approved units. And this was discovered during our week-long massive enforcement on Planning permit in Ikoyi, Parkview, Banana Island, and environs.



“It was also observed that many commenced construction without recourse to LASBCA as stipulated in the Lagos State Urban and Regional Planning Law. In view of this flagrant disregard for the extant planning laws of the state.