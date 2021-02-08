LASG to construct more schools, additional structures across communities

The Lagos State Government has disclosed that there would be continuous growth of education and learning standards through the building of more schools and additional structures across communities in the state, adding that such had remained the government’s priority, particularly the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led administration.

It explained that education remained a potent weapon with which the government can fight crime, ignorance, poverty, and underdevelopment and that the ongoing reforms embarked upon by the present administration would not only improve the state’s quality of education but encourage mass enrolment of pupils of school age.

The State Commissioner for Education, Folasade Adefisayo, said that the building of more schools and additional structures were aimed at encouraging more enrolment of school-age children to promote the growth of education, reduce child abuse, and other related cases.

The State Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folasade Adefisayo disclosed this over the weekend during a meeting with the Chief Resilience Officer (CRO), Lagos State Resilience Office (LASRO), Arc. Gbolahan Owodunni Oki and the Chairman, Itire/Ikate Local Council Development Area, Dr. Ahmed Olanrewaju Apatira at Ikeja on the proposal for the establishment of Itire/Ikate Model College.

Adefisayo also hinted that special provision was made for additional schools in the Y2021 budget while existing school infrastructure would be constantly upgraded to make the teaching and learning environment more conducive.

While commending LASRO for initiating resilience strategies that could help the government realize its vision for quality education and technological development, the commissioner affirmed that the government would always create an enabling environment for partnership in the ongoing education sector reforms and reduce activities that could promote street trading, hawking, child abuse, and other related vices.

Adefisayo promised that the proposal for the Itire/ Ikate Model College would be taken to the governor and the State Executive Council for consideration, noting that the establishment of a secondary school in the community was long overdue because pupils have to travel to Mushin, Surulere, Coker-Aguda and other far distances on daily basis in the search for knowledge.

Earlier, Oki explained that LASRO, in conjunction with the Itire/Ikate LCDA, had come to make a presentation in favour of possible consideration for the establishment of a school in line with the government’s resilience initiatives in educational development.

Oki further explained that the proposed school, if approved, would help to reduce lateness to schools, students’ exposure to travel hazards, child abuse, and similar vices to the minimum, while pupils’ enrollment for secondary education in the area would increase significantly.

He noted that after extensive stakeholder-engagements and due consideration, LASRO came up with a compact and comprehensive design that could accommodate junior and senior Secondary Model College to fit into the available space donated by the community.

The Chief Resilience Officer stated further that the design for the proposed school has provision for proper ventilation and lighting, classrooms that meet minimum requirements as well as amenities such as offices, staff rooms, library, and other facilities that could make learning more conducive.

In his contribution, the Chairman, Itire/Ikate LCDA, Dr. Ahmed Olanrewaju Apatira, who was represented at the meeting by his Vice, Gbenga Oyebode, explained that apart from providing the land for the proposed Model College, the community was equally ready to give every other necessary support to the state government to make the dream come to reality, noting that the establishment of a secondary school in the area was one of the needs of the people.