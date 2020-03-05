LASG to conduct 2020 book review, ensure curriculum standards

By Idowu Abdullahi,

The Lagos State Government has disclosed plans to conduct the Y2020 Book Review Exercise aimed at proofreading textbooks intended for use in schools and in all levels of education and making informed choices of those to be approved towards ensuring that students are exposed to books that would meet up to national minimum education standard as bench-marked in the National Curriculum and Lagos State Unified Schemes of Work.

According to government, the exercise which comes up every three years, is to ensure that schools have access to good materials which are properly aligned with the state curriculum and which are well crafted in a child centered manner to provide adequate educational experiences for pupils.

The state’s Commissioner for Education, Folasade Adefisayo, explained that the book review exercise would ensure that only books which contained rich educational content that would facilitate qualitative teaching and learning in schools and amongst learners would be selected from the myriads expected for submission.

Adefisayo, in a statement released on Thursday through the ministry Public Affairs Unit Head, Kayode Abayomi, stated that submission was open to all publishers and authors of educational materials and urged them to pu their best foot forward and submit books which would engineer the inculcation of 21st Century skills in the learners.

She added that the major book review provides government with the opportunity to assess and censor books before they would be circulated in schools across the state, thereby eliminating those that are substandard in content and unsuitable for student’s consumption.

“The review, which usually has over 50,000 books submitted, culminates in the production of approved booklists from which schools in the state are expected to draw their respective booklists for their individual school”, she said.

Speaking on the registration process for the review, Adefisayo revealed that registration and submission of book entries had commenced since February 12th, 2020, adding that though many books had been received so far, much more were still being expected to be turned in.

She noted that the state government had made available link for publisher and author registration through https://forms.gle/22Khrh9sP8sxmggT7 , after which all applicants were expected to submit five copies of each book being offered up for review to the Curriculum Services Department of the state’s Ministry of Education.

The commissioner assured Lagosians that the review would be carried out by experienced teachers and educators from public and private schools, adding that all reviewers would undergo trainings and orientation on expected procedures and guidelines towards ensuring compliance with the national curriculum.

She also affirmed that selected books after review would form the approved booklist for schools through 2020-2023 and that the books would be showcased at designated venues where parents, teachers, proprietors and proprietresses would interact freely with publishers and authors directly to make their book choices.