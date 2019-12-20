LASG to acquire eight passenger boats, improve waterways transportation system

By Olawale Abdul-Fatah

As part of the strategy to boost water transportation system in Lagos, the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has approved purchase of eight additional high-capacity ferries for the state.

The approval of the eight additional ferries, according to the governor, will increase the flights controlled by government from six to 14 ferries.

Sanwo-Olu, who disclosed the approval while inspecting the five-kilometre long Continuous Beam Bridge constructed from Iganmu to Marina, stressed that the aim behind the procurement was to reduce residents’ dependence on road transportation.

He stated that water transportation was part of Lagos State’s Strategic Transport Master Plan which also includes rail and road transportation.

The governor stated that Lagos Strategic Transport Master Plan would not be actualize without water transportation since works were been intensified on rail and road transportations to reduce travel time in the state.

And for the eight ferries, Sanwo-Olu explained that they would be managed by Lagos Ferry Services Company (LAGFERRY) for swift and efficient service delivery to commuters.

According to him, we have given approval for the procurement of additional (eight) boats which will aid and help to boost passenger movement on waterways.

“We have just talked about the bus corridor and rail, they are three components that show our strategic transport master plan is alive, ahead and we are monitoring the progress”, he added.

To prevent highhandedness, the governor noted that Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) would monitor the activities of LAGFERRY just as they observe activities of private operators on Lagos waterways.

Managing Director, LAGFERRY, Ladi Balogun, disclosed that the company will next year deploy its ferries to strategic routes to reduce travel time within the state.

Balogun noted that the routes have been mapped out to provide services to residents irrespective of their location in Lagos.

While listing routes where residents will begin to enjoy services of the well-equipped ferries, the Managing Director stated that passengers will have the opportunity of boarding from Ipakodo Terminal in Ikorodu Local Government to Five Cowries Terminal in Falomo, Ikoyi.

“Ferries would be deployed next year to lift passengers from Ipakodo Terminal in Ikorodu Local Government to Ebute Ero Jetty in Elegbata, Lagos Island Local Government and Marina Terminal, CMS. Also, ferries will be available for passengers from five Cowries Terminal in Falomo, Ikoyi enroute Badore Terminal, Ajah in Eti-Osa Local Government.

“For those in Ojo Local Government, our ferries will be at Ebute-Ojo Jetty through Ijegun-Egba Terminal in Oriade Local Council Development Area (LCDA) and to Marina Terminal in CMS.

“Also, passengers in Amuwo Odofin Local Government can make good use of Mile 2 Terminal through Liverpool Jetty in Apapa Local Government and then to Marina Terminal in CMS while those leaving Ajah in Eti-Osa Local Government to Ikorodu will get our ferries in Badore Terminal to Ijede Jetty”.