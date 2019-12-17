LASG threatens to sanction Churches, mosques, others over indiscriminate parking

By Olawale Abdul-Fatah

In order to achieve seamless vehicular and human movements on Lagos roads, the State Government has threatened to sanction any religious outfit, owners of event centres and others that allow its members or visitors to park on the roads.

General Manager, Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Olajide Oduyoye disclosed the new directives to churches, mosques, owners of event centres and others in the state on Tuesday at the agency’s headquarters in Oshodi.

Explaining the new directives, Oduyoye argued that the Government expectations from any event centre, wine bar, lounge and place of worship without adequate parking spaces off the road should contact the agency before organising any event or religious concert.

He stressed that henceforth, Churches, Mosques, event centre operators and private property owners are to notify the management of LASTMA for adequate arrangement on traffic management and parking of visitors’ vehicles during events.

The General Manager noted that the agency is available to advise them on what to do, rather than allowing their visitors to block roads in the state.

He said: “If they allow their visitors or members to distort the traffic flow, such action will attract stiff penalties from the State Government”.

The General manager added that parking of vehicles on the roadside in Lagos by guests that could not find space in the parking lot or within the premises of the property they came to visit would no longer be condoned.

Oduyoye stated that LASTMA is fully geared towards decongesting known gridlock areas like Apapa, Mile 12, Mile 2, Yaba, Iganmu and other places during the yuletide period.

It was gathered that the new directive was as a result of the gridlock experienced on 14th December 2019 by motorists on the Lekki-Epe Expressway caused by vehicle owners who could not secure parking space at the venues of their social gathering.

Oduyoye promised that LASTMA will deploy more personnel to manage traffic at critical points on Ikorodu Road, Ojodu Berger axis to Toll Gate and Iyana Oworo, while special attention would be given to traffic around the Ikoyi, Victoria Island and Lekki areas.

He also said that enforcement would be stepped up and those who obstruct intersections shall face the full wrought of the law, motorists are hereby advised not to park within thirty metres (30 metres) of any major intersection for a free flow of traffic

“Motorists are also advised to drive with care, drive safely and obey all traffic rules and regulations”, Oduyoye concluded.