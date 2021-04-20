LASG tasks alternative school board on education standards sustenance

The Lagos State Government has inaugurated a six-member Governing Board for Alternative High School for Girls, Agboju, with a charge to ensure that the school continues to excel in all its activities while sustaining its current impressive standard.

It explained that the board had been constituted in line with the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led administration’s commitment to fully implement its mass literacy policy towards promoting the growth of both formal and informal education across the state.

The Special Adviser to Sanwo-Olu on Education, Tokunbo Wahab, said that the board became necessary to ensure the smooth running of the school and to demonstrate the government’s commitment to the growth of both formal and informal education in the State.

Wahab, who was represented at the inauguration ceremony by the Permanent Secretary, Adeniran Kasali, stated that the government carefully selected technocrats with diverse experience and achievements in education and public service to let their knowledge impact the growth of the school.

“With membership of this board drawn from people with diverse experiences and achievements in education and public service, I am convinced beyond any reasonable doubt that this school is going to witness an unprecedented transformation in terms of infrastructure development, rich academic and skills acquisition development programmes in record time,” he said.

According to him, the terms of reference of the new board include efficient governance of the institution, providing advice to the State government on policy matters affecting the school, bringing up suggestions or action plans for its development, raising the standard of teaching and learning in the school as well as accountability to the government, among others.

While noting that education remained a strong pillar upon which other developments rest, Wahab explained that the Sanwo-Olu’s administration had from inception placed a high premium on efficient implementation of a sustainable educational system that would not only meet the United Nations’ requirements for the 21st Century sustainable growth in education but rank the state’s education sector among the best in the world.

He further explained that the prominent place accorded Education and Technology in the T.H.E.M.E.S development agenda of the current administration was not by accident, rather, it underscored the commitment to the provision of qualitative and quantitative education to the people of Lagos State in tandem with the National Policy on Education for the growth of education.

While commending the management of the School for keeping the flag flying, the Special Adviser expressed satisfaction with the outstanding performance of students of the school in the external exams conducted by the West African Examinations Council in the year 2020, when the school emerged the overall best in the entire Agboju area of the state.

He revealed that the state government was favorably disposed to the establishment of additional alternative high schools in the remaining five divisions of the state for presence in each division.

While responding on behalf of other members, the Board Chairman, Funmilola Olajide, promised that her team would work assiduously to ensure rapid transformation of the school.

She commended the state government for its huge investment in education, assuring that other members were ready to come up with initiatives to fast track the development of alternative schools in the state, adding that education remained the bedrock of development anywhere in the world.

Earlier in her welcome address, the Principal of the School, who is also one of the board members, Abimbola Ogunye, commended the state government for investing huge amounts in both formal and informal education

She appealed for support to solve some of the school’s current challenges such as inadequate security system, lack of access to ICT facilities, provision of a School Bus, and functional sickbay, among others.

Members of the newly inaugurated Governing Board include Mrs. Funmilola Olajide, Director in the Standard and Accreditation Department, OSAE, who also doubles as the Chairman of the Board; Director of Finance and Accounts, OSAE, Fausat Akinsola; representative of Education District V, Elizabeth Yekini; representative of Agency for Mass Education, Ibukunolu Seriki; the Principal of the School, Abimbola Ogunye and teaching staff from the School, Olufunke Aina.