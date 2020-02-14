LASG TaskForce, Okada riders clash after route restriction

By Temitope Akintoye,

Activities in Gowon Housing Estate was on Friday halted when commercial motorcycle operators popular called Okada riders clashed with operatives of Lagos TaskForce while enforcing restrictions on their operations in the state.

The clash, theGuild gathered, forced some residents to abandon their plans for the day and return home to prevent being caught in the web of the face-off that lasted for hours.

Clash between the parties started when the operatives stormed the axis to enforce the State Government policy restricting their operations completely in six councils and on major roads and bridges in other locations.

Eyewitness attributed the escalation in fight due aggressive behaviour of Okada riders towards the task force members.

The fight between both parties is said to have resulted in gun shots and use of various deadly weapons, with many sustaining varying degree of injuries.

It was gathered that normalcy returned after the Taskforce reinforced, forcing several riders to leave the scene in order to avoid been arrested.