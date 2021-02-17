LASG targets 1.5m dogs for anti-rabies vaccination

The Lagos State Government has disclosed plans to administer anti-rabies vaccines on at least 1.5 million dogs for free within next two weeks to prevent deaths of animals in the state.

It, meanwhile, urged pet owners across Lagos to bring their dogs for the exercise, noting that the government has made the exercise free of charge for the citizenry.

The Commissioner for Agriculture, Abisola Olusanya, who made this known yesterday at the inauguration of the vaccination campaign held at palace of Oba Ayangburen of Ikorodu, said that the exercise would take place during the free anti-rabies vaccination campaign.

Olusanya informed that the exercise would take place in the five divisions of the state including Veterinary Clinic, beside LASPOTECH Second Gate, opposite Access Bank, Odogunyan, Ikorodu; Veterinary Centre, Epe Local Government Compound, Orita Marun Epe; Veterinary Clinic, opposite Bethel Church, Beside Alesh Hotel Ajah; and the Veterinary Clinic by Randle General Hospital, Benson Street, Surulere.

Others are the Veterinary Clinic at Aiyedoto Farms Settlement, Agric Road, Ojo; Veterinary Clinic on Beach Road, Opposite General Hospital, Badagry; and the Animal Hospital on Old Abeokuta Motor Road, beside LSADA’s Office, Opposite DSTV Office, Oko-Oba Agege.