LASG suspects four siblings, teacher, other of Coronavirus infection

By Olawale Abdul-Fatah

In a bid to prevent spread of Coronavirus in Lagos State, the Government has quarantined no fewer than six persons including four siblings, over possible infection of the deadly disease.

Other suspected cases were a teacher and another case who flew into the country from United Kingdom (UK), where he had been since the disease broke out.

The State Government added that the two missing passengers have been discovered and placed under watchlist, to prevent them from spreading the disease in the country.

Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, who disclosed the new statistics on Wednesday during a press briefing at the ministry in Ikeja, hinted that the four siblings and their teacher, who have been quarantined by the State Government, had contact with a Coronavirus case which warranted that they were tested to ascertain their status.

The Commissioner added that the siblings and their teachers were quarantined two days ago after they were discovered, saying, we have conducted the first test on them which indicated negative.

According to him, but they cannot be allowed to leave until we complete another test that will indicate their status; if they test negative, we will allow them to leave but if not, we will still hold on to them.

He said the state government was carrying out regular tests on people to ascertain their coronavirus status almost on a daily basis.

The commissioner also disclosed that the government had established contact with the two people declared wanted, who were in the Turkish Airline with the index case, an Italian.

He said immediately the media announced the two people declared wanted, people gave out their contacts immediately and that they had been reached.

On the index case, Abayomi said the Italian was feeling very okay but said he was still secreting the virus, adding that once he tested negative, another test would be conducted within two days for a second negative confirmation and that once that had been done, he would be released.

“The Index case is very well, no symptom, but test shows he is still secreting the virus, but going down, the virus has to go to zero point before he can be released,” he said.

Abayomi added that there was no specific treatment for coronavirus, saying that most of the drugs being used were HIV drugs to reduce the virus from growing fast.

“There are some drugs recommended for coronavirus. What we are waiting for is for the immune system of the Italian to clear the virus. He is actually better, he can’t leave until the virus is completely clear and zero. While he is better, he is not better for community yet; we cannot release him because he may affect others. The day he is negative, we will wait for two more days and if he gets a second negative, we will release him,” he said.

“We are satisfied with the second coronavirus patient, we will repeat his test tomorrow and based on the test, we will know the way forward,” he added.