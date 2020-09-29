LASG, stakeholders meet over 4th mainland bridge project

Lagos State Government has disclosed that it has met with stakeholders involved in infrastructural projects across the state and that discussion was centered on Environmental and Social Impact Assessment for the construction and launch of the Fourth Mainland Bridge’s logo.

The project, it stated, was in line with the government’s commitment toward changing narrative of the socio-economic development of the state through provision of critical infrastructure for sustainable prosperity.

The state Governor, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, said that the proposed 4th Mainland Bridge has been integrated into overall Lagos Master Plan in relation to transportation infrastructure, adding that the project would allow for direct access from suburb of Ikorodu to Island and the Lekki Free Trade Zone area.

Speaking at the meeting, Sanwo-Olu who was represented by his Deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, stressed that his administration would stop at nothing in ensuring that the strategic piece of highway infrastructure becomes a reality.

He disclosed further that the administration reactivated the construction of the 4th mainland bridge in October 2019 with the development of a 6-step process that would lead to selection of a suitable concessionaire in line with global best practices.

Sanwo-Olu emphasized that the stakeholders’ engagement and consultation on environmental and social impact assessment was precursor to the third step which will involve issuing a “Request for Proposal” to the 6 consortia who will be required to prevent their respective financial proposals and methodologies for carrying out the project.

“The stakeholders’ meeting was organized to open the project to further inputs, comments, ideas, and observations for incorporation into the ongoing social and environmental impact assessment. The meeting will boost the acceptability and implementation ratings of the 4th mainland bridge in line with global best practices.

“The bridge is a 37.4km freeway subdivided into three sections namely Island Section, Lagoon Section, and Mainland Section. It will commence from Abraham Adesanya Roundabout in Lekki through Ajah and Langbasa areas, crossing the Ado Badore Road before arriving at the lagoon shoreline.

“The road crosses the Lagoon via a 4.5km Lagoon bridge landing between Bayeku and Ijede villages passing through Ikorodu-Epe expressway to further link Isawo road and from there to Lagos/Ibadan Expressway.

“The government would give due considerations to comments and advice from stakeholders which we believe would be beneficial and assist in the finalization of the ongoing procurement process,”

Also speaking, the Special Adviser to Sanwo-Olu on Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Aramide Adeyoye, stated that the meeting was part of the administration’s commitment toward ensuring buy-in of Lagosians into government projects, adding that the ministry would be meeting with relevant MDAs to have an updated horizontal alignment for progress.

“At the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure, we have also assembled a dedicated project management team, who would directly oversee the progress of the project in relation to technical issues, predominantly, while keeping the people informed on other aspects of the project- bidders, selection process and most importantly get buy-in of all the people for the project,” she said.