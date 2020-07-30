LASG sets to rehabilitate dilapidated housing estates

After a thorough assessment of structural stability of buildings in Lagos State-owned estates, the government has concluded plans to rehabilitate dilapidated structures to avoid building collapse in the state.
It said that the rehabilitation move would further aid its ongoing urban regeneration plan and prevent an increase in housing deficit in Lagos.
The Commissioner for Housing, Moruf Akinderu-Fatai, disclosed the plan after a meeting between the Lagos House of Assembly Committee on housing, and the executive called to discuss a case of distressed blocks of flats in Alaka Estate in Surulere Local Government and welfare of the occupants that could be temporarily displaced pending completion of the exercise.