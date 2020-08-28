LASG sensitises residents on telemede service

As part of its commitment to increase access to quality and affordable health care, the Lagos State Government has begun a statewide tour to sensitize its residents on importance of remote healthcare services and need to enrol on the state Health Scheme (LSHS) for easy access to healthcare via Eko telemed.

It would be recalled that the state government, as part of efforts to protect citizens and reduce their risk of contracting coronavirus, launched the ‘Eko telemed’ for residents to access remote healthcare. As stated, the project would increase access to care, reduce the challenge of going to hospitals during outbreak of coronavirus.

However, the road tour across the 57 Local Government Areas (LGAs) and Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs), according to the government, was expected to bring information closer to Lagos residents especially those at the grassroots and stimulate their interest in enrolling on the health scheme.

The General Manager, Lagos State Health Management Agency (LASHMA), Dr Emmanuella Zamba, said that the sensitization was to properly inform, educate and enlighten residents on the need to enrol on the scheme and ensure health coverage for all and sundry.

Speaking during the flag-off of the road tour in Ikeja, according to a statement by LASHMA’s Public Affairs Officer, Adeyinka Gbemibade, Zamba explained that any resident who enrol on the scheme also has opportunity to access care remotely through Ekotelemed via audio or video call from the comfort of their homes or offices without going to the hospital.

“The LSHS enrollees through Ekotelemed, now have access to highly trained and experienced medical doctors 24/7 in any of the four main languages in the state – English, Yoruba, Hausa and Igbo. There is a guarantee of immediate, easy, accessible and affordable healthcare to Lagos residents as they are free to speak to medical personnel from wherever they are via a toll-free line,” the statement quoted her as saying.

She, however, appealed to residents across the state who are yet to enrol on the scheme to do so immediately in order to enjoy the benefits and opportunities in the scheme.

The Business Development Manager, Health Connect 24/7, Mrs Julian Michaels, who lauded the state government for the good gesture said that the company would continue to partner with the state health management agency to ensure that Lagos residents are provided with good and quality healthcare services through remote healthcare services.