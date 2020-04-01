LASG seeks total cooperation on lockdown order

NewsDesk

The Lagos State Government has advised citizens to support the government’s effort in fighting spread of coronavirus by cooperating with the two weeks restriction placed on movement by President Muhammadu Buhari which started on March 30, 2020.

It explained that the call had become imperative following instances of citizen flouting the restriction order and that of social distancing, a development, it warned may contribute to rise in case of the global pandemic.

One of the agency saddled with the restriction enforcement, Lagos Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC), said the restrictions and lock-down imposed by the governments was in the best interest of the populace, noting that total compliance of citizens will help in great measures to mitigate COVID-19 spread.

Speaking on the assessment of the day two of the lockdown exercise on Wednesday, LAGSEC Corps Marshal, Gbemisola Akinpelu said the operatives of the Agency had been deployed to different locations for proper monitoring and the compliance of the stay-at-home order, noting that the social distancing should be encouraged in the best interest of all and sundry.

Akinpelu, who bemoaned youths taking advantage of lack of vehicle movement on Lagos roads to play soccer, advised all residents to stay at home, avoid mass congregations of any kind as well as non-essential outings until further advice is given on the fight against the pestilence.

She added that the Agency is working along with other security and enforcement agencies such as the Nigeria Military, Nigeria Police Force, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Lagos State Neighbourhood and Safety Corps (LSNSC) to ensure total compliance on the stay at home, social distancing and other safety directives from relevant government agencies.

She however commended Lagosians for adhering to the directives with voluntary compliance, while urging the citizens to call or send text messages to the under listed phone numbers to report any person or group of persons violating the lockdown order. 09010517187, 09010517180, 09010519979 .