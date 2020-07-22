LASG seals four beach resorts for illegally hosting fun-seekers

No fewer than four beach resorts in Ilashe, Amuwo-Odofin Local Government, Lagos State have been sealed for contravening protocols introduced to flatten coronavirus curve in the state.

Notable among the resorts put under lock by the government was Sencillo beach resort and were discovered by government officials over the weekend violating COVID-19 guidelines and publicly aided fun seekers to do same in Lagos.

The Lagos State Safety Commission COVID-19 Enforcement Taskforce inconjunction with the state Ministry of Tourism Arts and Culture and Waterways Authority (LASWA) sealed the resorts on Tuesday during a visit to the axis.

In an interview with newsmen after the operation, Director-General, Safety Commission, Lanre Mojola, who led the enforcement team, stated that the outfits were found contravening the Lagos State Infectious Disease Regulation (2020).

Mojola disclosed that during a visit over the weekend, he and his officials witnessed a flagrant disregard for social distancing with over 250 fun-seekers seen within the sealed premises and were without face masks.

The safety boss added that aside from the fun-seekers number which was against government public gathering, the outfits had none of the health and safety measures prescribed by governments in place.

“We received a tip-off from residents that the resorts were violating the government directives and on arrival, what we discovered was more than the information at our disposal.

“On arrival here last weekend, we saw over 250 fun seekers gathered within the premises and none had their face masks on, and other health and safety-related infractions were discovered at the various locations”, he added.

Mojola, however, warned owners of beach houses still violating government directives to immediately desist from it and that failure would attract government penalties.

While decrying the flagrant disregard for regulations and laws issued by the Lagos state government to curb the spread of the virus, the safety boss assured residents that the Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led administration would not leave any stone unturned in prosecuting offenders who contravene the laws designed to ensure their safety.

Mojola, who enjoined residents to continuously adhere strictly to the COVID-19 preventive measures including washing of hands, use of hand sanitizers, and compulsory use of face masks, stressed that adherence to the safety measures would help to end the pandemic in the country.