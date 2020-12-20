LASG seals Cubana night club for violating COVID-19 protocols

Report on Interest
By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo

By The Guild

 

The Lagos State Government has sealed a popular entertainment venue, Cubana night club, in Ikeja GRA for contravening the coronavirus protocols introduced to flatten the virus second wave curve in the state.
As gathered, the night club was put under lock by the government after its officials at Lagos State Safety Commission, arrived the premises and found that the management was contravening the protocols.
It was learnt that the Safety officials, during patrol, arrived the premises on Sunday morning, and found that the entertainment spot was bubbling with activities rather been under lock.
In the video clips obtained by The Guild, dozens of fun seekers were seen trooping out of the premises without putting on facemask or face shields as stipulated by the protocols outlined by both Federal and State Governments to contain the virus spread in the country.
Also, in the clip that lasted for 52 seconds, some of the event staff were seen not using any preventive, even as they move closer to their guest to collect money for services rendered.

 

The closure came hours after the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, placed an indefinite ban on night club operations as a measure to break the community transmission chain of the virus in Lagos.
Sanwo-Olu, while addressing Lagosians recently on the second wave said: “Concerts, carnivals and street parties are banned in Lagos State until further notice.
“Night Clubs have not been allowed to open yet. All Night Clubs in Lagos must immediately shut down, until further notice”, he added.
The governor noted that the development was taken after it was discovered that of the 100 tests that we now perform, an average of 10 turn out to be positive.
“This is an increase from the 5 per hundred recorded in September, but lower than our peak in August which was between 20 and 30 per hundred. This suggests the existence of active community transmission, and represents the very likely possibility of the emergence of a second wave in Lagos State.
“The second wave calls for a full re-awakening of caution and precaution. The complacency that crept in over the last few months as a result of our early interventions when cases started to decline from our peak in August, must now give way to an abundance of vigilance”.
