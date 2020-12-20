LASG seals Cubana night club for violating COVID-19 protocols

The Lagos State Government has sealed a popular entertainment venue, Cubana night club, in Ikeja GRA for contravening the coronavirus protocols introduced to flatten the virus second wave curve in the state.

As gathered, the night club was put under lock by the government after its officials at Lagos State Safety Commission, arrived the premises and found that the management was contravening the protocols.

It was learnt that the Safety officials, during patrol, arrived the premises on Sunday morning, and found that the entertainment spot was bubbling with activities rather been under lock.

In the video clips obtained by The Guild, dozens of fun seekers were seen trooping out of the premises without putting on facemask or face shields as stipulated by the protocols outlined by both Federal and State Governments to contain the virus spread in the country.

Also, in the clip that lasted for 52 seconds, some of the event staff were seen not using any preventive, even as they move closer to their guest to collect money for services rendered.

Video footage of Lagos State Safety Commission (@safety_lasg) sealing off CUBANA facility for breaching the State Government COVID-19 protocols. pic.twitter.com/a0WTg7Tzby — The Guild Nigeria (@TheGuildng) December 19, 2020