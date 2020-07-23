LASG seals 43 banks, hotels, other businesses for building beyond approved plan

Atleast 43 commercial banks, hotels, and other structures on Airport road axis were already sealed by Lagos State Government for erecting their buildings beyond the approved plan in the state.

The structures put under lock by the state Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development for erecting their buildings either without planning permits or built without conforming to their approval order includes 13 banks and 13 hotels.

Although names of the affected banks and hotels were not listed, Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Idris Salako, stated that the move was not to disrupt businesses at the affected structures but to correct the approved master plan for the axis.

Salako, who supervised closure of the erring structures yesterday, added that the exercise was a continuation of the ongoing efforts to end illegal buildings and sanitize the built environment of Lagos State.

He emphasised that the area was an international gateway to Lagos and should be prevented from being defaced with illegal developments.

Thye commissioner stressed that all physical developments on Airport Road and other areas of the state must conform to the planning laws of Lagos.

“It is by enforcing strict compliance to laws and regulations that we can halt the pervasive incidence of illegal and unapproved buildings, protect the Operative Development Plans of Lagos State and sustain an orderly, organised and livable environment” the commissioner said.

Salako, however, urged prospective tenants to often ensure that any property of interest had planning permits and Certificate of Fitness for habitation to avoid their property being sealed.

Other officials on the enforcement team were Special Adviser to the Governor on Urban Development, Ganiyu Ayuba, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, Foluso Dipe and operatives of the Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority(LASPPPA) Lagos State Building Control Agency(LASBCA) and Special Operations Team of the Governor’s Office.