LASG seals 42 buildings in Lekki, probes fake permits issuance

No fewer than 42 buildings in Pinnock Estate in the Osapa London axis of Lekki area of Lagos State have been sealed by the government to allow for investigation over fake planning permits presented by owners and constructors of the buildings.

It explained that the action had become imperative after it discovered that most buildings in the estate were being constructed without approval while some were relying on fake planning permits in contravention of the state’s physical planning laws.

The state’s Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Idris Salako, who decried the spate of ongoing unapproved and illegal building construction in the estate said the sealing was part of the government’s commitment towards ensuring full compliance with the state’s physical planning laws.

The Commissioner, through a statement on Thursday by the Ministry’s Assistant Director, Public Affairs, Mukaila Sanusi, noted that investigations are ongoing to unravel the cartel behind fake approvals and ensure their prosecution in line with the extant laws.

He emphasized that the Government would not hesitate to bring any erring developer and property owner to book, saying no individual was allowed to erect a building without planning permit and stage certification from the Lagos State Building Control Agency( LASBCA)

“Lagosians should endeavor to produce on-site, on-demand, the planning permit authorizing their developments and evidence of stage certification, including Certificates of Completion and Fitness for Habitation from LASBCA,” the statement read.

The Commissioner, however, advised owners of property sealed to come forth with the planning permit authorizing their building construction to allow reopening of the sealed buildings.

He added that it was expected of property owners in the estate and other areas in the state to be law-abiding and display a good sense of patriotism by respecting the building codes of Lagos State.

“It is by so doing that we all can join the vanguard for the protection of life and property,” the statement added.