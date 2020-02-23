LASG seals 20 hospitals for violating regulatory standards

By Olawale Abdul-Fatah

In a bid to prevent lose of lives in Lagos, the State Government has shut down 20 hospitals and other health facilities for non-compliance with regulatory standards in the state.

The hospitals and health facilities were shut in the month of January by Health Facility Monitoring and Accreditation Agency (HEFAMAA) during its tour across the State to prevent quarks from impersonating as professional medical experts.

Executive Secretary of HEFAMAA, Dr. Abiola Idowu, who disclosed this after a recent enforcement exercise carried out by the agency, stated that a total of 309 facilities were shut down in 2019 for lack of compliance to stipulated standards.

According to her, some of them had been reopened because they corrected the infractions and promised to abide by set standards.

The Secretary noted that the state government remains committed to sustaining fight against engagement of unqualified personnel in health facilities and will continue to insist on suitable environment for dispensation of medical care for promotion and maintenance of good health.

While warning that the government will not tolerate any form of illegal health practices in Lagos, Idowu said: “health security is an integral part of public security which is the primary duty of the government.”

She urged all health facility operators across the State to abide strictly by the standards of HEFAMAA to avoid being sanctioned.

Idowu revealed that HEFAMAA is poised to becoming a health regulatory agency that will effectively promote quality health care delivery to Lagosians by enhancing its capacity to carry out accreditation and effective quality assurance monitoring of all health facilities in the state; increasing public awareness to sensitize critical stakeholders and the public as well as improving collaborations with stakeholders and the public with a view to improving quality of health care delivery in the State.

She called on members of the public to continue supporting and cooperating with the State government in its fight against quackery and illegal operation of facilities by reporting those behind such acts to relevant government agencies to safeguard the health and well-being of the citizenry.

‘’I advise Lagosians to be cautious and desist from patronizing uncertified service providers and if you suspect a foul play or notice illegal operations in your community, do not hesitate to contact HEFAMAA for prompt action,’’ she stated.

She enjoined the populace to have confidence in government’s ability to fulfil the mandate of accessible, affordable qualitative healthcare.

‘’ The State government is responsible and responsive and will not shy away in its efforts to ensure the health and wellbeing of the people,” She said.