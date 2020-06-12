Report on Interest
UK Govt. warns citizens against unapproved coronavirus tests

Akwa Ibom Govt. declares 14-day lockdown after first five…

JUST IN: Lagos Govt. to perfect 2,000 teachers recruitment,…

LASG seals 19 buildings on Banana Island, warns developers against fake permits

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

In furtherance of the ongoing efforts to control physical development and engender a livable and sustainable environment in Lagos State, the Government has sealed 19 additional buildings in Banana Island axis of Ikoyi.

Following seals of the buildings, the total number of property sealed within the axis for not obtaining a building permit and other infractions of the physical planning law to 34.

Closure of the 19 additional buildings was confirmed by Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Idris Salako, in a statement made available to newsmen on Friday.

Salako stated that the government would not allow continued violation of planning permit laws since it affects the wellbeing of citizens in the state.

The commissioner, who frowned at spate of illegal development in Lagos, assured residents that the Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration would not relent in its effort to enforce compliance with planning laws to sustain growth and development in the state.

He, however, warned developers that often build without permits to henceforth desist from such illegal practice or face the wrath of the law.

While decrying encroachment by some developers on the right of way and alignment of the proposed lagoon highway, Salako stated that the government would in few days nip the unhealthy development in the bud.

Also, Special Adviser to the Governor on Urban Development, Ganiyu Adele Ayuba, added that developers must desist from breaking seal placed by the government on property.

Ayuba argued that the action constitutes an infraction and would be met with stiff penalties and that the government would not tolerate any obstruction of its officials during enforcement.

