LASG seals 16 Lekki buildings for contravening planning law

Atleast 16 buildings in Lekki, Eti-Osa Local Government have been sealed by Lagos State Government for violating the planning permit law and other contraventions listed by the state laws.

The structures put under lock were sited on Babatope Bejide crescent, Utomi Aire Avenue, Bashorun Okunsanya street, Kola Adeyina close and Yaya Dosunmu street.

They were sealed by the state enforcement team at the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development to prevent cases of collapsed building in Lagos.

Confirming the seal, the ministry, in a statement by its Public Affairs Officer (PAO), Mukaila Sanusi, said that the closure was to enforce the state Physical Planning Law as well as protect citizens in the state that could be affected when the building probably cave in.

Sanusi, in the statement made available to The Guild on Sunday, stressed that the affected buildings were unapproved by the government and that it is a contravention of the law.

He said: “LASG intensifies Physical Planning Law Enforcement in Lekki at the weekend, seals 16 unapproved buildings for lack of Planning Permit, over density and other infractions.

“Streets covered include: Babatope Bejide crescent, Utomi Aire Avenue, Bashorun Okunsanya street, Kola Adeyina close and Hon. Yaya Dosunmu street”, the ministry spokesman added.

The enforcement came days after Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Idris Salako, urged Property owners and developers to perfect their planning permit applications to avoid delays as the process was clear and seamless.