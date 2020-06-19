LASG seals 11 buildings for violating planning laws

Towards ensuring safety standards and commitment to its urban planning drive, the Lagos State Government has sealed eleven buildings in Omole Phase 1, Ojodu for violating the state’s physical planning laws.

It explained that the non-alignment of the buildings and their constructions which negate the state’s master plan necessitated the action of the government.

The Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Idris Salako, said the buildings were sealed during the ministry’s special enforcement operations being carried out across the state.

Salako, who led the enforcement operation, stated that all the property was sealed due to lack of planning and demolition permits as well as stage certification.

He reiterated the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration’s commitment towards guiding against willful violation of the state’s Physical Planning laws.

The Commissioner further enjoined developers and property owners to desist from engaging quacks or charlatans in obtaining Planning Permits, saying the government is prepared to crack down on fake permit peddlers.

Also, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Urban Development, Ganiyu Adele Ayuba, urged all stakeholders in the built environment to follow due process by contacting the Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority, LASPPPA, for a planning permit and the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA), for stage certification at every stage of construction.