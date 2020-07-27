LASG rolls out modalities for school reopening, COVID-19 preventive measures

The Lagos State Government has disclosed the modalities that would be used for schools resumption after a sudden closure to prevent coronavirus spread in the state, saying, a staggered method will be adopted for student resumption.

It stated that the method would allow teachers to have a grip on coordinating and monitoring students’ activities towards strict adherence to coronavirus guidelines within the school premises.

The Commissioner for Education, Folashade Adefisayo, through a statement released by the government, said that efforts were ongoing by Babajide Sanwo-Olu led administration to ensure schools remain a safe place for students to learn without contracting coronavirus.

“The Commissioner also mentioned that the State Government will adopt a staggered method for the resumption of students to allow their teachers to have proper coordination while monitoring the activities of the students”.

Part of the strategy to ensure schools do not aid COVID-19 spread, Adefisayo said was the ongoing school inspection to find out the infrastructural needs and the intervention required by the schools from the government ahead of resumption.

The commissioner stated that the visit became necessary in view of the ongoing deliberations on modalities for school resumption, especially in respect of the forthcoming West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examinations (WASSCE) and how to ensure the safety of the participating.

While underscoring the need to educate schools in Lagos on how to safeguard students and teachers, she emphasised that necessary safety measures should be available before resumption, amidst the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic.

Adefisayo explained that each school must have running water with soaps and sanitisers at its entrance and at other strategic locations within the premises to encourage students and teachers to wash their hands regularly in addition to the compulsory use of face masks.

According to her, the sitting arrangement of students in a standard classroom must not be above 20 for physical distancing and in order to allow the teachers to have unhindered movement around the classrooms.

The commissioner meanwhile, commended commitment of the Tutor-General/Permanent Secretary, Education District II, Anike Adekanye , for visiting the 106 schools under her supervision within the short period of her redeployment to the District to familiarise herself with the officers to provide a lasting solution to their challenges.

She urged the Principals and School Authorities in the District to ensure that the school environment is conducive for learning, assuring that proper safety measures would be put in place before WASSCE commence .