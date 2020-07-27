LASG rolls out modalities for school reopening, COVID-19 preventive measures

The Lagos State Government has disclosed the modalities that would be used for schools resumption after a sudden closure to prevent coronavirus spread in the state, saying, a staggered method will be adopted for student resumption.
It stated that the method would allow teachers to have a grip on coordinating and monitoring students’ activities towards strict adherence to coronavirus guidelines within the school premises.
The Commissioner for Education, Folashade Adefisayo, through a statement released by the government, said that efforts were ongoing by Babajide Sanwo-Olu led administration to ensure schools remain a safe place for students to learn without contracting coronavirus.
Part of the strategy to ensure schools do not aid COVID-19 spread, Adefisayo said was the ongoing school inspection to find out the infrastructural needs and the intervention required by the schools from the government ahead of resumption.
The commissioner stated that the visit became necessary in view of the ongoing deliberations on modalities for school resumption, especially in respect of the forthcoming West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examinations (WASSCE) and how to ensure the safety of the participating.