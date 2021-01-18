LASG reviews 2020/2021 academic calendar after schools’ resumption

Hours after public and private schools in Lagos resumed for the second term academic session, the Government has disclosed that the academic calendar for the 2020/2021 session has been placed under review to reflect current reality.

The government added that the calendar was placed under review considering outbreak of the second COVID-19 wave in the country which led to an adjustment in schools resumption date.

Confirming the ongoing review, the Public Affairs Officer, Office of the Education Quality Assurance (OEQA), Emmanuel Olaniran, said that the previous calendar was placed under review after the date earlier slated for resumption was shifted by the Federal Government.

Olaniran, in an interview with The Guild on Monday while debunking the calendar in circulation, stated that the state had prepared that since the completion of last year’s session.

He noted that the government was not expecting that the second COVID-19 wave would come and disrupt school resumption across the country.

“The calendar is the previous calendar being circulated. The Public should ignore it. The state government academic calendar is still under review and the final copy is subject to the Hon. Commissioner, Ministry of Education (MOE), Folashade Adefisayo’s approval”, the OEQA spokesman added.