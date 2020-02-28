LASG reveals fresh details on first Coronavirus case

By Temitope Akintoye,
Hours after Lagos State recorded the first case of Coronavirus index case, the Government has revealed that the index case also visited Ogun State before showing symptoms that attracted medical experts to him.
According to Government, the first index case, who is an Italian, visited Ewekoro in Ogun state where he met his clients, interacted with them before he fell ill and was rushed to the hospital.
The government said: “This young man came into Lagos from Milan in Italy on February 25th and next day moved to Ewekoro in Ogun State. While in the state, he fell ill and was rushed to the hospital. The doctors at the hospital were very smart enough to discover that the man that came into the country from Italy could have contacted Coronavirus.
“After we were contacted, we sent in an Ambulance with pep Jacket and brought him to Lagos yesterday morning where our medical experts in Yaba diagnosed him and the test proved positive that he has contacted the virus.
“Doctors have assured us that the patient will be well soon because he was discovered early. We are trying to track everyone on that flight and all those that he met on his way to Ewekoro and during his stay within the state”, the government added.
Addressing Pressmen on Coronavirus outbreak, the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, disclosed that the state status warrant that coronavirus would sooner or later show up in Lagos, saying, this was why we have put up measures of containment since its first outbreak in China.