LASG reopens recreational parks, limits fun-seekers

After months of closure introduced to curb coronavirus spread, the Lagos State Government has approved reopening of recreational parks in the state for public use, a move said to be part of process aimed at phased return to normalcy.

It explains that plans are being concluded and necessary measures were already put in place to ensure safe reopening of the parks on September 1st for fun-seekers and halt possible person-to-person transmission.

The General Manager, Lagos State Parks and Gardens Agency ( LASPARK), Adetoun Popoola, said that though public recreational parks in various parts of the state are still being assessed for re-opening, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has given approval for reopening of two parks for public use.

Through a statement released to newsmen by the agency’s Assistant Director Public Affairs, Ajirotutu Titilayo, Popoola revealed that the two parks currently re-opened for public use are the Ndubuisi Kanu Park (NKP) in Alausa and Dr. Abayomi Finnih Park (DPF) in Oregun Ikeja.

She added that the government has restricted occupancy limits of the parks to 150 people for Ndubuisi Kanu Park (NKP) and 100 people for Dr. Abayomi Finnih park (DFP) respectively.

The LASPARK boss, however, enjoined fun seekers and other members of the public to observe social distancing, among other safety measures advised by health experts in mitigating spread of the deadly respiratory disease.

“The agency has made necessary arrangements and put in place relevant safety protocols for the public to visit our parks. The strict observance of these guidelines including physical distancing, use of face masks, temperature checks, and washing of hands with soap and running water is germane to reduce the risk of exposure to the virus.

“It is also pertinent to mention that children below 5 and Adults over 65years of age are advised to stay home to reduce their risk of infection. All play items and games which have high touch surfaces will also not be operational for now at the parks,” the statement said.