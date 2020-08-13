LASG removes 150 illegal structures, shanties from community  

Report on Interest
By NewsDesk

By The Guild

No fewer than 150 structures including shanties and kiosks and shop extension around Arewa Community Central Mosque better known as Masalashi Alhaja in Agege by officials of the Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences (Enforcement) Unit (Taskforce) for contravening the state’s environmental law.

They explained that the demolition exercise became imperative following the degradation of the environment by miscreants and illegal traders in the area, particularly within the vicinity of the mosque.

Speaking on the exercise, the Chairman of the Agency, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi, explained that relevant stakeholders, including the Sarki of Agege,  Musa Kadai, were notified before the demolition of the illegal structures.

“The Mosque had been sealed for over four months due to the attack on officials of the Lagos State COVID-19 Taskforce by some worshippers while enforcing the lockdown directives by the State and Federal Government”.

“The area has since become eyesore and security threat to residents including members of the public as the entire area including the surroundings of the mosque had been occupied by miscreants and illegal traders,” he added.

