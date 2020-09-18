LASG releases traffic plans for Ikorodu road rehabilitation

The State Government has disclosed that plans had been concluded to begin next phase of repairs from Ojota Interchange to Ojota Second Pedestrian Bridge and the service lane inbound Lagos as part of the ongoing rehabilitation works on Ikorodu Road.

It explained that the entire length of the main carriageway would be closed for construction from Monday 21st of September, 2020 for a duration of three months.

The state’s Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, who announced the planned rehabilitation work, advised motorists to utilise alternative routes suggested during the time stipulated for the repairs.

Through a statement released to newsmen on Friday, the commissioner said that the state’s Traffic Management Agency (LASTMA) and other law enforcement agencies would be on ground to direct traffic for free vehicular movement during the entire period of construction work.

According to him, the project is aimed at finding a lasting solution to the ever-busy road as well as to achieve the present administration’s traffic management and transportation policy objectives.

“Vehicles coming from Maryland will be diverted at Odoyalaro into the Service lane and the BRT Corridor to link back the main carriageway at Ketu bus stop and Demurin junction respectively,” the statement said.

Furthermore, the commissioner urged Lagosians, particularly motorists plying the axis to augment the government drive by cooperating with workers and traffic management officers for the three months duration.