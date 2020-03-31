Lagos Gov release coronavirus situation report

By Temitope Akintoye,

The Lagos State Government has released an up to date situation report on coronavirus infection in the state, saying that access to adequate information on how far fight against the deadly global pandemic had gone was necessary to be made available and accessible to Lagosians.

It would be recalled that a recent Federal Government directive had placed residents of Lagos under a 14-day curfew which had been instituted with aim to curb spread of the viral disease and afford state health care agencies time to effectively control the infection outbreak.

According to the state Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, it was imperative that people of the state were carried along and given regular status updates on government efforts to overcome coronavirus, adding that it was also in accordance with the Babajide Sanwo-Olu led government principle of transparency in all its dealings.

Speaking at a press briefing in the state on Tuesday, Abayomi revealed that all of the 81 recorded coronavirus case incident patients were in stable condition and had been responding positively to treatment being given by medical experts, adding that such results as had been noticed gave his ministry hope that the pandemic would soon be placed under control if further spread among the people could be curbed.

The minister stated that 84 percent of the patients were Nigerian, while 16 percent were foreign nationals who had come into the country at various periods before disease out break in the state, and that though some of the patients were proven contacts of the foreign nationals, origin of 2 percent of cases in the state was yet to be positively determined.

He disclosed that the top five Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state which held highest number of passengers and patient contacts included Eti Osa, Ikeja, Alimosho, Kosofe and Oshodi-Isolo LGAs, and that efforts were still ongoing to determine if there were more people of interest in other regions of Lagos state.

He explained that Covid-19 surveillance in the state was continuous and targeted at a total of 2,645 passengers of interest, of which 2,293 were presently being followed up by state agencies, leaving 352 who had been certified free of infection and consequently been removed from the watch list.

Abayomi added that the patients, who consisted of 70 percent males and 30 percent females, had shown that the infection most affected people within the 30-39 age range, and that it was confirmation of publicised medical advise that all Lagosians were to keep, irrespective of age or prevailing health situations.

Furthermore, he said that the state had done well in its management of the infection, and that comparison of infection figures from other countries such as Italy, Iran and Spain gave assurance that the processes which had been adopted by Lagos healthcare professionals would aid gaining of prompt control over the pandemic situation.

Urging Lagosians to continue personal hygiene methods as well as social distancing as methods of prevention of spread of the infection, the minister stated that community transmission had stayed low, and expressed assurance that as long as the people played their own parts adequately, it was expected that local spread of the infection would show marked reduction in the coming days.

He assured Lagosians of government commitment to ensuring health and well being of its people, adding that the state Covid-19 response team remained responsive and aggressive in carrying out containment measures against spread of the viral infection among residents of the state.