LASG releases alternative routes ahead Lagos-Badagry Exp closure

The Lagos State Government has announced a comprehensive traffic diversion plan to prevent gridlock on the Lagos- Badagry expressway during replacement of expansion joints and other critical elements on the Mazamaza bridge along te road.

It stated that the alternative route is decisioned towards ensuring minimal disruption for motorists during the 18 weeks rehabilitation process along the road.

According to the government, the bridge will not face full closure at any point, with traffic flow managed through alternating diversions involving the Toll Lane, BRT Lane, and Service Lane on both inbound and outbound directions along the Lagos-Badagry Carriageway.

The Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, disclosed this on Friday through a statement released to newsmen.

According to him, the maintenance work is scheduled to commence from Monday, 19th January 2026, and conclude by Thursday, 28th May 2026, spanning 18 weeks in total, targeting the Mazamaza Bridge located along the Badagry Expressway to enhance structural integrity and safety.

“A preliminary phase will run from Saturday, 24th January 2026, to Friday, 30th January 2026, followed by Phases 1 through 4 covering the Badagry-bound sections from Saturday, 31st January 2026, to Monday, 30th March 2026, lasting eight weeks in duration.

“Subsequent Phases 5 through 8 will address the Lagos-bound portions, starting Tuesday, 31st March 2026, and ending Tuesday, 2nd June 2026, over a nine-week period, with partial closures implemented to allow ongoing vehicular movement.

“For Phases 1 and 2 on the Badagry-bound Toll Lane, traffic will shift to the BRT Corridor during repairs, with motorists rejoining the Toll Lane approximately 50 meters beyond the work zone to proceed smoothly.

“When construction moves to the BRT Corridor in these phases, vehicles will redirect to the Toll Lane, regaining access to the BRT Corridor 50 meters past the active site for uninterrupted travel.

“In Phases 3 and 4 for the Badagry-bound Service Lane, approaching traffic will narrow to one of two available lanes near the work zone, restoring full access immediately after to maintain efficient flow.

“Shifting to the opposite direction after Badagry-bound repairs, Phases 5 and 6 will handle Lagos-bound Toll Lane work, diverting all traffic to the BRT Corridor and allowing reentry 50 meters post-construction.

“During BRT Corridor repairs in these phases, motorists will reroute to the Toll Lane, with access back to the BRT Corridor provided 50 meters away from the working area.

“For Phases 7 and 8 on the Lagos-bound Service Lane, traffic will condense from two lanes to one upon nearing the zone, with full road access resuming right after for continued journeys.

“Drivers are encouraged to adhere to posted signs and guidance from LASTMA officers and other authorities to promote seamless navigation throughout all rehabilitation stages.

“The advisory states: “Motorists are implored to be patient as the Partial Bridge closure is part of the traffic management plans for the maintenance works on the Expansion joints and bridge elements of the bridge by Lagos State Ministry of Works and Infrastructure (Office of Infrastructure).”