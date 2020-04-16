LASG release five coronavirus patients after recovery

By Temitope Akintoye,

The Lagos State Government has released five coronavirus patients from its Mainland Infectious Diseases Hospital, Yaba, after their being cured of the viral pandemic.

It explained that the former coronavirus patients had been certified healthy following consecutive negative test results for the disease, and that they had been released from the isolation center and allowed to rejoin society.

The State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, stated that the recovered covid19 victims included three women and two men, adding that their discharge had brought the total number of successfully treated coronavirus cases in the state to 90.

Sanwo-Olu, through a post on his social media handles on Thursday, confirmed discharge of the five patients and called for the continued support of Lagosians in his administration’s fight against the global pandemic.

He urged the people to obey government stay-at-home directives, and that they should adhere to medically advise preventive measures such as regular hand washing and social distancing so as to curb further spread of the viral infection in the state.