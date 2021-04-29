LASG reiterates commitment to health sector reforms

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has assured residents of the state that his administration would continue to ensure that all Lagosians have access to quality healthcare irrespective of their socio-economic status.

He said that provision of quality healthcare that guarantees comfort and longevity is a fundamental pillar of his administration’s T.H.E.M.E.S developmental agenda, adding that his government would continue to implement audacious reforms in the health sector because the continued wellbeing of Lagosians is non-negotiable.

Sanwo-Olu stated this on Wednesday during the commissioning of Blood Transfusion Service Office, Oxygen Plant, and Oxygen Triage Centre, and ground-breaking of Doctors’ 24-unit staff quarters at Gbagada General Hospital in Lagos.

Governor Sanwo-Olu said the three critical health facilities and state-of-the-art equipment are vital projects that will scale up his administration’s most recent achievements in the health sector to further enhance healthcare service delivery to people of Lagos State.

“As we prepare to celebrate the second anniversary of this Administration, we are more determined than ever before to raise the standard and quality of our healthcare system to meet the healthcare needs of all Lagosians.

“We will continue to ensure that all Lagosians have access to quality healthcare irrespective of their socio-economic status. Although there is still so much to be done, I am proud of the considerable progress we have made in the last two years,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu noted that one of the most outstanding lessons from the coronavirus pandemic is the need to build stronger and more resilient healthcare systems that will stand the test of time and also lead to improved patient care.

“The Gbagada Oxygen and Triage Center being commissioned today (Wednesday) is an essential part of our COVID-19 Management Response Strategy and one of the 10 Permanent Triage and Oxygen Centers we have constructed across the State to provide swift Emergency Oxygen Therapy to those who require it.

“Each of these centers is equipped with beds, oxygen concentrators, thermometers, drugs, and consumables. The centers are managed by qualified medical personnel who have previously worked at the isolation centers across the State.

“The Blood Transfusion Service Office is also a critical facility that will enhance the capacity of our medical personnel to manage emergency situations that require blood transfusion. With this new facility and through voluntary blood donation, we will increase our capacity to meet the estimated 220,000 units of blood required for a population of over 22 million people,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu also commended the leadership and staff of the Lagos State Infrastructure Assets Management Agency (LASIAMA) for successfully coordinating and supervising the construction and installation of the Oxygen Plant donated by the Nigeria National Petroleum Cooperation, NNPC/TUPNI, and partners.

He also appreciated the management of NNPC and Chevron for donating a two storey-building comprising 24 units of apartments, which would serve as residences for doctors.

Speaking at the event, Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, said his ministry is working systematically to rehabilitate Gbagada General Hospital and other hospitals in the State and build new hospitals.

He said with the building of the headquarter of the blood transfusion center in Gbagada General Hospital, there won’t be a need for the state to invest in any temporary facility for blood transfusion to address the issue of shortage of blood in Lagos, adding that the Staff Quarters was very important to make medical personnel comfortable and retard the brain drain out of Lagos and Nigeria.

Also, the Managing Director, Total Upstream Companies in Nigeria, Mike Sangster, represented by his deputy, Engr. Victor Bandele, commended the leadership shown by the Sanwo-Olu-led administration in combating and containing the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said that the Oxygen Plant was expected to produce an equivalent of 100 bottles of oxygen per day, adding that it was designed to run for 20 hours per day.

