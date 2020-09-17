LASG refutes branded wastebaskets sale claims

The Lagos State Government has refuted claim made in a viral video on the sales of branded wastebaskets, where drivers were being coerced by unidentified uniformed men to buy customised wastebaskets.

In the video, the uniform men said they were instructed by officials of the state government to sell customised wastebaskets to Danfo drivers, which they said, was a new order.

As gathered, the fraudsters were reported to operated under the Lagos State Vehicle Waste Basket (LAVWAB) Enforcement/Compliance to sell branded product to drivers.

The Commissioner, State Environment and Water Resources, Tunji Bello, who debunked the development, noted that all the characters in the viral video are fraudsters who do not represent the State Government or any of its agencies.

In a statement made available to newsmen on Thursday, Bello affirmed that there is no unit or agency under the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources that goes by the name “Lagos State Vehicle Waste Basket (LAVWAB) Enforcement/Compliance” as portrayed in the branded vehicle which the fraudsters operated from.

He pointed out that the dubious intent of the criminals in the video could be deduced from the fact that they operated from inside a van within an automobile workshop and were very dodgy about the kind of enforcement exercise they were supposedly carrying out.

The commissioner maintained that the present administration has never recommended any branded wastebasket to Lagosians.

According to him, the development has been communicated to security agents to spread their dragnets towards apprehending the criminals and their cohorts, wherever they operated from, and bring them to book

Bello, therefore, enjoined members of the public to report any incident of anyone claiming to represent the State Government and coercing them to purchase any particular brand of wastebaskets for placement in their vehicles.

“The State Government had always encouraged all buses, trucks and articulated vehicles to provide wastebaskets in their vehicles to discourage littering of the roads and streets”

“I also implored owners and operators of buses, trucks and articulated vehicles in the State to continue to use any choice of wastebaskets their vehicles, to discourage littering and promote culture of proper waste disposal.” He reiterated.