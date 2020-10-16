LASG records fatal medical evacuations over EndSARS protests

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has disclosed that the state has recorded fatal medical evacuations as part of resultant effect of ongoing protests by youths seeking end to police brutality and extra-judicial killings by Special Anti-Robbery Squad unit of Nigeria Police Force.

The recorded incidences, he claimed, were not unconnected to blockage of key roads and traffic gridlock occasioned by protests in different areas across the state by young Nigerians calling for total police reformation.

The Governor lamented that apart from fatal medical evacuations being recorded, the blockage and traffic was also affecting businesses that were trying to pick up from effect coronavirus induced lockdowns introduced to curb spread of the deadly respiratory diseases.

Speaking during a live address held at the State House, Marina, yesterday, Sanwo-Olu bemoaned the collateral impacts of the protest on the wellbeing of businesses and residents across the state, saying its socio-economic impact was gaining momentum.

To quickly mitigate the impact, the governor said, it was important for the youths to tone down their protest and allow the government, both at states and federal levels to step in and consolidate on steps being taken to implement the five-point demands.

“We have been getting complaints from Lagosians who are unable to go to their workplaces or earn a legitimate living because of the collateral impact of protest gatherings. We cannot continue this way. What we need now, and ask for, is for the protesters to sheath their swords, and give us a chance, as Federal and State Governments, to consolidate on these actions being promptly taken to address their concerns.

“Even as we affirm the constitutional rights of all protesters to peacefully make their grievances known, it is also our duty as a government to ensure that the exercise of one set of rights by one group of people does not in any way constrain the rights of any other group of people. We now have no choice but to take every necessary step to restore law and order and to minimise the disruptions being experienced by all law-abiding residents of Lagos State.”