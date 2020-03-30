LASG receives N1bn donation from UBA for coronavirus care, prevention

By Temitope Akintoye,

The Lagos State Government has confirmed receipt of One billion naira donation from management of the United Bank for Africa (UBA), being part disbursement of its recent five billion naira donation pledge towards aiding fight against the deadly coronavirus infection in the state.

It affirmed that a cheque for sum of one billion naira was received by the Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, from management of the financial institution as aid to further his administration efforts against rise of viral pandemic in the state, and in fulfilment of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) towards Lagos State.

Sanwo-Olu, who expressed his appreciation to UBA management for their donation, reiterated that his administration was set to put all received donations to good use and that the one billion naira would be put to good use, and that procurement processes would be done transparently.

Speaking to newsmen while receiving the cheque from the Managing Director, UBA, Kenneth Uzoka, he stated that such funds were important intervention measures for the state, and that such would go a long way in aiding provision of facilities necessary in the fight against coronavirus.

He recalled that the financial institution had pledged a total sum of five billion naira to be released as fund for coronavirus interventions, and assured Lagosians that his administration expected that such generous donations would aid the healthcare system gain speedy control over the global pandemic.

“We appreciate UBA. This is not the kind of money that we would want to take for granted. This is really an important intervention and this fund will go a long way to meet all of our needs both now and in the future, to ensure that Lagos continues to remain safe for business, we are indeed happy that you decided to make this very bold move to support the health facility infrastructure in Lagos. You can be rest assured that once the structures have been developed, we will call you again to see what we have put these resources to”.

In his response, Uzoka reiterated that the one billion naira was initial payment on UBA’s promise of a five billion naira catalyst fund, and that it was also in assurance of the bank’s commitment to wellbeing of its customers and host society, with aim to facilitate control over coronavirus.

According to the managing director, UBA, as a socially responsible institution had responsibility to care for its host communities, and that considering fact that Lagos state has highest incidence rate of the viral infection in Nigeria, special attention needed to be meted out in order to combat further spread of infection amongst the people.

“Given the population of this state and that it is the business nerve centre, we at UBA are committed to lending our support to the state government. So today, we are giving you and the state one billion naira to support your endeavour in fighting the Coronavirus disease.

“I will not fail to mention that this wasn’t an easy decision for us because Lagos is just one of the many states in Nigeria. However, we looked at the importance of Lagos to Nigeria, but more importantly, we looked at the fact that Lagos has set up the right structure to administer whatever it is that we are giving to the state. So, we are rest assured, because we believe without an iota of doubt that the state will use these funds effectively and efficiently”.

He assured Lagosians that the financial lender would increase efforts to provide more funding, as well as other financial aid measures, for the state, country, and other host communities across the world, aimed at nullifying global threat of coronavirus pandemic in Africa.