LASG raises concerns over rising civil servants COVID-19 cases

The Lagos State Government has raised concerns over rising positive cases of coronavirus among civil servants across the state, saying the development call for improved health emergence response to breaking the virus transmission chain.

It indicated that plans are being concluded to tighten its strategies and protect public servants from contracting the virus, particularly the new strain said to be deadlier than the first outbreak.

The Lagos State Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola, said that in line with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led administration commitment to protecting all Lagosians, the government would be adopting twice-monthly appearance for workers.

Muri-Okunola, who decried the spate at which civil servants are testing coronavirus positive clarified that the twice-month appearance at work being adopted for officers was not targeted at punishing any civil servants.

Through a memo to Accounting Officers, the HOS urged them to come up with a strategy to stem the outbreak in their respective ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs).

“I wish to note with deep concern the spate at which Officers are testing positive to COVID-19 and hereby enjoins all Accounting Officers to come up with Duty Rosters to stem the outbreak in your respective MDAs.

“The roster should be prepared with an Officer having to report for duty at most twice a month. Please note that this directive is without prejudice to existing directives and only reinforces same which are in effect and compliance abysmal,” the statement said.