LASG quarantines Chinese over Coronavirus infection

By news desk

In a bid to prevent the spread of Coronavirus in Lagos, the State Government has quarantined a Chinese national shortly after his arrival at Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja via an Ethiopian Airline plane.

Isolation of the Chinese has increased the number of foreigners under currently monitored by the government to prevent spread of the deadly virus to two.

Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, who disclosed this to newsmen on Tuesday, explained that he was made to go through the mandatory screening for those coming into the country.

He was, thereafter, moved to the Lagos State Isolation Centre where he was being tested for the novel coronavirus, though result of the test was yet to establish the Chinese status.

Meanwhile, the state government has revealed that the Italian national currently in isolation has remained the only positive case of coronavirus in the country.

Earlier, representative of World Health Organization (WHO) in Nigeria, Dr. Okudor Ifeanyi, has charged Nigerians not to panic but ensure that they listen to authentic channels for information on the right things to know and do to curtail the spread of the virus.

He said: “If we do the right thing, we can collectively curtail the spread of the virus. We need to maintain good hygiene most importantly, we should always wash our hands. We don’t need to panic.”