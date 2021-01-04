LASG puts schools resumption, other academic activities on hold indefinitely

The Lagos State Government has disclosed that it was putting on hold schools resumption and other academics activities as part of measures to mitigate spread of coronavirus across the state, particularly among students.

It indicated that the move had become imperative in line with the government health emergency response and high mode preparations to break transmission of coronavirus in the state.

The state’s Ministry of Education, through a statement by Head of Public Affairs, Kayode Abayomi, said that all public and private schools below tertiary level in the state would remain closed indefinitely.

He said that with the new directive, all schools earlier scheduled to resume on 4th of January, 2021, would remain closed until such time when a new resumption date is announced and that other teaching methods adopted during the first wave of the virus would be reintroduced.

According to him, a new date will be communicated in due course for resumption after further considerations and proper clearance by relevant authorities.

Furthermore, he urged the general public, particularly the students and others dominating the school communities to augment the government efforts by adhering to all coronavirus protocols during their stay at home.

“Abayomi urged parents and students to ensure strict adherence to guidelines issued by the government to prevent the spread of COVID-19 such as the wearing of face masks, physical distancing, washing of hands under running water and use of alcohol-based hand sanitisers,” the statement said.